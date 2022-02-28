Diamond (DMD) Price Up 2.9% This Week

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. During the last week, Diamond has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for $1.74 or 0.00004442 BTC on exchanges. Diamond has a market cap of $6.39 million and $12,077.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Diamond

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,667,529 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

