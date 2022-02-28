Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Buy Rating for St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 1,800 ($24.48) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($22.85) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of St. James’s Place to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 1,837 ($24.98) to GBX 1,700 ($23.12) in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,348 ($18.33) to GBX 1,900 ($25.84) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,656.11 ($22.52).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

LON:STJ opened at GBX 1,421 ($19.33) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £7.68 billion and a PE ratio of 37.59. St. James’s Place has a 12 month low of GBX 1,165 ($15.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,742.50 ($23.70). The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,585.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,583.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 40.41 ($0.55) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $11.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. St. James’s Place’s payout ratio is 1.32%.

St. James’s Place Company Profile (Get Rating)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.