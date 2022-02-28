DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-3.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.3-4.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.47 billion.DENTSPLY SIRONA also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.050-$3.250 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.43.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY traded down $4.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $54.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,547,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.29. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $69.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.16%.

In related news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $995,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth $439,000. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

