Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.250-$1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.50 billion-$25.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.65 billion.

Shares of NYSE DELL traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.83. The company had a trading volume of 87,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,190,637. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.54 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 62.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DELL. TheStreet raised Dell Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Dell Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.27.

In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $2,845,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 296,804 shares of company stock worth $16,981,874. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

