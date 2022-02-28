Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.77% from the stock’s previous close.
DELL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.27.
Shares of DELL opened at $51.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $61.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.77 and its 200 day moving average is $75.82. The company has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.88.
In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $8,840,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,804 shares of company stock worth $16,981,874 in the last quarter. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 317.8% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 285.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
