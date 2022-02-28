Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 10.77% from the stock’s previous close.

DELL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Dell Technologies from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.27.

Shares of DELL opened at $51.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $61.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.77 and its 200 day moving average is $75.82. The company has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.88.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 62.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $8,840,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $5,296,548.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,804 shares of company stock worth $16,981,874 in the last quarter. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 317.8% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 285.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

