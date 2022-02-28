Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Price Target Cut to $24.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

DH has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Definitive Healthcare from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:DH opened at $22.87 on Thursday. Definitive Healthcare has a 52 week low of $18.15 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.66.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,256,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,672,000 after purchasing an additional 756,587 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 1,854.3% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,959,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 431.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,600,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,679 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $64,245,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,116,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,514,000 after acquiring an additional 805,036 shares during the period. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

