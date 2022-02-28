Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) PT Lowered to €13.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €16.00 ($18.18) to €13.50 ($15.34) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($13.64) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Davide Campari-Milano from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.65.

Shares of DVDCF stock opened at $10.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.89. Davide Campari-Milano has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $15.23.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

