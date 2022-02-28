Datto (NYSE:MSP) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Datto (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Northland Securities set a $42.00 target price on Datto in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Datto from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Datto from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Datto from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.89.

NYSE:MSP opened at $23.32 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.71. Datto has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 77.73, a P/E/G ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.62.

In other news, CFO John Abbot sold 1,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $47,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO William Severance sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $263,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,013 shares of company stock valued at $3,564,639. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datto in the second quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Datto in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Datto in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Datto by 67.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Datto by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

