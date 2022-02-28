Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $42,000 Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,757,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,264,782 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 18,866,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185,556 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,809,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Farfetch by 4,018.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,345,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,780 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Farfetch by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,302,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,146 shares during the period. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Farfetch alerts:

FTCH opened at $20.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.82. Farfetch Ltd has a twelve month low of $12.36 and a twelve month high of $67.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 3.22.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Farfetch had a net margin of 64.79% and a negative return on equity of 215.33%. The firm had revenue of $665.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($6.53) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, China Renaissance Securities cut shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

About Farfetch (Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.