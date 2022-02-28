Dark Forest Capital Management LP Sells 4,819 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,819 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in State Street were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STT. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in State Street by 284.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,769,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747,808 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in State Street by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,910,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,279,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,557 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in State Street by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,140,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $350,776,000 after acquiring an additional 994,187 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in State Street by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,074,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $597,885,000 after acquiring an additional 654,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter worth $46,513,000. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $88.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.15 and its 200-day moving average is $93.57. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $72.13 and a 1 year high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price target on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.17.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $413,342.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

