Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,813,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,123,000 after acquiring an additional 388,750 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,529,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,588,000 after acquiring an additional 72,701 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 62.8% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,262,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,466,000 after acquiring an additional 486,910 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 962,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,561,000 after acquiring an additional 12,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 76.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,999,000 after buying an additional 367,685 shares during the period. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $252,454.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $37.66 on Monday. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $24.90 and a 12 month high of $38.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.63.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.05%. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

CMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.78.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

