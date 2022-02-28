Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $47,000 in RH (NYSE:RH)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in RH by 73.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in RH by 0.3% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in RH by 1.0% in the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RH by 25.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in RH by 44.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $714.14.

Shares of RH opened at $396.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $448.22 and a 200-day moving average of $580.77. RH has a one year low of $346.07 and a one year high of $744.56. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.82 million. RH had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 104.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.20 EPS. Analysts expect that RH will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About RH (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

