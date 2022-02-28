Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $40,000 in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,484,955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,605,000 after buying an additional 53,021 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 93.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 676,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,902,000 after purchasing an additional 326,308 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Hologic by 78,841.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 30,748 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Hologic by 19.5% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 289,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,390,000 after purchasing an additional 47,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Hologic by 16.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 538,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,900,000 after purchasing an additional 74,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.70.

Hologic stock opened at $72.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic Profile (Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

