Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 524 Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 28.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 68.5% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 57.4% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

Shares of LYV opened at $126.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.53 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.17. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.01 and a 1 year high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

