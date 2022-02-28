D Scott Coward Sells 5,815 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) insider D Scott Coward sold 5,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $407,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $78.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $140.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 1.19.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.38). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 33.71%. The company had revenue of $473.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $133.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.21.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,789,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,460,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,404 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,496,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,050,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,385 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,969,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $569,771,000 after purchasing an additional 383,649 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,883,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $457,888,000 after buying an additional 1,203,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,418,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $412,750,000 after buying an additional 1,218,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

