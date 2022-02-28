CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CTMX stock opened at $4.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.23. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.53.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTMX. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,657 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 5,827.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 636,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 625,307 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 522.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 131,922 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 429.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 15,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTMX. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

About CytomX Therapeutics (Get Rating)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

