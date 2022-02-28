Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) to post $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.99. Cummins reported earnings per share of $4.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year earnings of $17.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.55 to $18.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $20.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.02 to $23.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cummins.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CMI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.62.

Cummins stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,712. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $198.13 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

In other Cummins news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total transaction of $646,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins (Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cummins (CMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.