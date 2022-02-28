Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,568 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,359 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 16.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDB stock opened at $66.52 on Monday. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $61.35 and a twelve month high of $84.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $122.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

HDFC Bank Profile (Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

