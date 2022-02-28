Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 472.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,168 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 14,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $148.70 on Monday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $193.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.38.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $7.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $2.61. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $648.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

PIPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.60.

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

