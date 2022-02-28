Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.10% of Kraton worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kraton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,800,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kraton by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 134,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after purchasing an additional 15,343 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Kraton by 3,247.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 72,484 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kraton by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,358,000 after purchasing an additional 106,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kraton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $577,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Kraton stock opened at $46.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.62. Kraton Co. has a twelve month low of $30.48 and a twelve month high of $46.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.26.

In other Kraton news, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 77,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $3,542,614.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kraton Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

