Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 30,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DCT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 756.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,226,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,495,000 after buying an additional 1,966,435 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 190.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,573,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,038 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,954,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,709,000 after purchasing an additional 723,186 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,445,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,202,000 after purchasing an additional 707,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,192,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,347,000 after purchasing an additional 412,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

DCT opened at $21.96 on Monday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $50.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day moving average is $33.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -274.50, a P/E/G ratio of 30.38 and a beta of -0.54.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.91 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $3,345,250 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.20.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

