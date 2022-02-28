CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $64.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on CS Disco from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CS Disco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CS Disco from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.23.

Get CS Disco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LAW opened at $34.71 on Friday. CS Disco has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $69.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.54 and a 200-day moving average of $43.47.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $33.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.59 million. The business’s revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CS Disco will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 54,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $2,020,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 9,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $310,953.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,819 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,898 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in CS Disco during the fourth quarter valued at $355,905,000. Stephens Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 4th quarter worth about $323,194,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CS Disco by 277.1% during the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,426,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,885 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,823,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,266,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CS Disco Company Profile (Get Rating)

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.