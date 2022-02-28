CryptoSoul Price Down 26.3% Over Last Week (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Over the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $636,631.21 and approximately $1,481.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $78.96 or 0.00193335 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001026 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00022092 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.99 or 0.00345204 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00058518 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00007700 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

CryptoSoul (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.