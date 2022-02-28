Cribstone Capital Management LLC Sells 2,096 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $195,000.

Shares of FENY opened at $18.63 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $19.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.23.

