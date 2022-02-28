Cribstone Capital Management LLC Makes New $762,000 Investment in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 70,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Paya as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Paya by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 46,724 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paya by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,670,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,449,000 after purchasing an additional 772,944 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paya by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,239,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,656,000 after purchasing an additional 695,456 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Paya by 701.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 800,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,817,000 after buying an additional 700,231 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paya in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYA. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Paya from $8.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Paya in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of PAYA stock opened at $6.35 on Monday. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.54 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.36.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

