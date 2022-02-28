Cribstone Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCL. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,753,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,986,000 after purchasing an additional 617,580 shares in the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 326.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 351,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 269,400 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 526.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 192,096 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,410,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,971,000 after purchasing an additional 121,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,549,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCL opened at $21.04 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $21.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.07.

