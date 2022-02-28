Cribstone Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,988,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,749,000 after buying an additional 99,834 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 221.1% in the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,898,000 after purchasing an additional 85,379 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 64.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 203,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,511,000 after purchasing an additional 79,873 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3,449.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 72,887 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the third quarter valued at about $6,565,000.

Shares of SUSA stock opened at $94.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.90. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $106.97.

