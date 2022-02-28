Cribstone Capital Management LLC Buys 3,207 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $98.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $76.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.31.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.51% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $13.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

