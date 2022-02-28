Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Insider Duncan Cooper Acquires 10,000 Shares

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating) insider Duncan Cooper bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 291 ($3.96) per share, for a total transaction of £29,100 ($39,575.68).
Shares of CRST stock opened at GBX 300.60 ($4.09) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £772.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 337.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 363.91. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 287.60 ($3.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 469 ($6.38).
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $4.10. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.
About Crest Nicholson (Get Rating)
Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Upstart Holdings Stock is Turning Back Up
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.