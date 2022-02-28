Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Insider Duncan Cooper Acquires 10,000 Shares

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating) insider Duncan Cooper bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 291 ($3.96) per share, for a total transaction of £29,100 ($39,575.68).

Shares of CRST stock opened at GBX 300.60 ($4.09) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £772.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 337.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 363.91. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 287.60 ($3.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 469 ($6.38).

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.50 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Crest Nicholson’s previous dividend of $4.10. Crest Nicholson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRST shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 445 ($6.05) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.30) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.58) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.85) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 422 ($5.74).

About Crest Nicholson (Get Rating)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.