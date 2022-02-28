Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.00

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 1001 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CPG shares. Scotiabank lowered Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Tudor Pickering raised Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Point Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.42.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.53.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 878.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Simmons Bank acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.