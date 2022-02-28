Credit Suisse AG Sells 1,417 Shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,589 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,417 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EGRX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 226.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 120,473 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 44.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,762 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 60,540 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 109,604 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 54,010 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $2,401,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $2,076,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $46.84 on Monday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.48 and a 1-year high of $58.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.69 and a 200 day moving average of $50.43. The firm has a market cap of $604.89 million, a PE ratio of 114.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

