Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Position in Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:OOTO)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:OOTO – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,044 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 2.55% of Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,132,000.

Get Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA OOTO opened at $19.13 on Monday. Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $26.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.80.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Travel & Vacation Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.