Credit Suisse AG Has $443,000 Holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,489 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of U.S. Silica worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 11.7% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 86.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,698 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

NYSE SLCA opened at $14.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -93.93 and a beta of 3.21. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.86.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $284.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.55 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other U.S. Silica news, insider Zach Carusona sold 22,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $226,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SLCA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

About U.S. Silica (Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.