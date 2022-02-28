Credit Suisse AG Has $426,000 Stock Holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,622,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 242.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 36,403 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PGC opened at $37.73 on Monday. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.41. The company has a market cap of $703.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.49.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 10.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits, and consumers. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities, deposit generation, operation of ATMs, telephone and internet banking services, merchant credit card services, and customer support and sales.

