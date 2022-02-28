Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 11,236 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of Modine Manufacturing worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 77,207.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 10,809 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 226.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 14,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Modine Manufacturing by 44.3% in the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 25,260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on MOD. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of MOD opened at $10.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 2.55. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

