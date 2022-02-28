Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Holdings in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,972 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.06% of WisdomTree Investments worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WETF. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 69.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 12.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg sold 153,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $903,469.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WETF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF opened at $5.76 on Monday. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.92 and its 200 day moving average is $6.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $835.97 million, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.72.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 23.10%. WisdomTree Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

