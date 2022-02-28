Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Position Decreased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 27,408 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 190.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 11,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 30.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 126.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,614 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,503,000 after buying an additional 81,799 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 53.2% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 633.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,715,000 after buying an additional 72,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.56.

Shares of CBRL opened at $135.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.79 and a twelve month high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.00 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is presently 87.40%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile (Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.