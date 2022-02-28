Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Makes New $370,000 Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,189 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 86.2% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DIS opened at $147.78 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.26 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $269.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.92.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.