Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Decreases Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lessened its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises 1.7% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 335.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

DG stock opened at $198.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $240.14. The firm has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.90.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.79.

In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $74,567,652.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock valued at $81,330,122. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

