Coyle Financial Counsel LLC Buys 580 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 7.9% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $13,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,394 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 187.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 956,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,349,000 after acquiring an additional 623,775 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 740,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,441,000 after acquiring an additional 445,355 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,391.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 432,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,716,000 after acquiring an additional 403,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,683.4% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 395,862 shares in the last quarter. 40.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $341.45 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $368.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.92. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $297.45 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.491 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

