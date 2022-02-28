Cowen Cuts Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Price Target to $58.00

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

BALY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bally’s from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Bally’s from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.63.

NYSE BALY opened at $36.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Bally’s has a 12-month low of $26.11 and a 12-month high of $75.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -33.88 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.53 and its 200-day moving average is $42.32.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($2.33). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 5.43% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $547.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Bally’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 363.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bally’s will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Bally’s by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bally’s by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Bally’s by 4.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Bally’s by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bally's Company Profile

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino Hotel, Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Biloxi, Tiverton Casino Hotel, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras Casino, Golden Gates Casino, Golden Gulch Casino, Casino KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport.

