Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,880,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 61,454 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.79% of Copart worth $260,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Copart by 1.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 6,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 4.3% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Copart by 2.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Copart by 1.5% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Copart by 12.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPRT stock opened at $124.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.12. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.92 and a 1-year high of $161.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. The firm had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CPRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

