Contrasting FieldPoint Petroleum (OTCMKTS:FPPP) and Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)

FieldPoint Petroleum (OTCMKTS:FPPP – Get Rating) and Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.9% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of FieldPoint Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares FieldPoint Petroleum and Viper Energy Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FieldPoint Petroleum N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Viper Energy Partners $250.63 million 19.31 -$192.30 million ($0.13) -219.14

FieldPoint Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Viper Energy Partners.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for FieldPoint Petroleum and Viper Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FieldPoint Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Viper Energy Partners 0 0 8 0 3.00

Viper Energy Partners has a consensus target price of $28.29, indicating a potential downside of 0.72%. Given Viper Energy Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Viper Energy Partners is more favorable than FieldPoint Petroleum.

Risk and Volatility

FieldPoint Petroleum has a beta of 3.21, indicating that its share price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viper Energy Partners has a beta of 2.51, indicating that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FieldPoint Petroleum and Viper Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FieldPoint Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Viper Energy Partners -2.20% 1.20% 0.91%

Summary

Viper Energy Partners beats FieldPoint Petroleum on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

FieldPoint Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fieldpoint Petroleum Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal properties include: Block A-49 and Block 6 Field, Spraberry Trend, Giddings Field, Serbin Field, and Tuleta West Field in Texas, Flying M Field, Sulimar Field, North Bilbrey Field, Lusk Field, and Loving North Morrow Field in New Mexico, Apache, Chickasha, and West Allen Fields in Oklahoma, Longwood Field in Louisiana, and Big Muddy Field in Wyoming. The company was founded by Ray D. Reaves Jr. on March 11, 1980 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

