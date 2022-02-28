Contrasting Alpine 4 (OTCMKTS:ALPP) & Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT)

Alpine 4 (OTCMKTS:ALPP – Get Rating) and Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ:SNT – Get Rating) are both small-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of Alpine 4 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Senstar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Alpine 4 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Senstar Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Alpine 4 and Senstar Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine 4 $33.45 million 8.22 -$5.63 million N/A N/A Senstar Technologies $81.27 million 0.74 $360,000.00 $0.39 6.64

Senstar Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Alpine 4.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Alpine 4 and Senstar Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine 4 0 0 0 0 N/A Senstar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Alpine 4 and Senstar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine 4 -18.48% -33.18% -14.04% Senstar Technologies 16.24% -1.07% -0.73%

Summary

Senstar Technologies beats Alpine 4 on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alpine 4 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition of businesses that fits into its drivers, stabilizers, and facilitators business model. It operates through the following segments: QCA, APF, Morris, Deluxe, and Excel. The QCA segment offers electronic contract manufacturing solutions. The APF segment sells American made fabricated metal parts, assemblies, and sub-assemblies to original equipment manufacturers. The Morris and Deluxe segments designs, fabricates, and installs dust collectors, commercial ductwork, kitchen hoods, industrial ventilation systems, machine guards, architectural work, and water furnaces. The Excel segment includes expertise in repairs, service, maintenance, turn arounds, down days planned or unplanned with quick and responsive teams for most any items required by the customer needs and demands. The company was founded by Kent B. Wilson, Jeffrey Hail, Ian Kantrowitz, and Shannon Rigney on April 22, 2014 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Senstar Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Senstar Technologies Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of computerized security systems. It operates through the following segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video & Cyber Security. The Perimeter Products segment sells perimeter products, including services and maintenance that are performed either on a fixed-price basis or pursuant to time-and-materials based contracts. The Turnkey Projects segment includes installation of comprehensive turnkey solutions for which revenues are generated from long term fixed price contracts. The Video & Cyber Security segment sells of integrated intelligent video management solutions for security surveillance and business intelligence applications complemented by cyber-security products for monitoring, securing, and the active management of wired, wireless, and fiber optic communication networks. The company was founded on March 27, 1984 and is headquartered in Yehud, Israel.

