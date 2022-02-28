Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Construction Partners Inc. is an infrastructure and road construction company. It provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. The company’s services include construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports and commercial and residential sites. Construction Partners Inc. is based in Alabama, United States. “

ROAD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Construction Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Construction Partners from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Construction Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $27.40 on Friday. Construction Partners has a 12-month low of $22.31 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.23.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Construction Partners will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Construction Partners, Inc is a civil infrastructure company, which engages in construction and maintenance of roadways and highways. Its operations include manufacturing and distributing hot mix asphalt (HMA) for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with construction projects, paving activities, including the construction of roadway base layers and application of asphalt pavement, site development, including the installation of utility and drainage systems, mining aggregates, such as sand, gravel, and construction stone, that are used as raw materials in the production of HMA, and distributing liquid asphalt cement for both internal use and sales to third parties in connection with HMA production.

