Conduit (LON:CRE) Price Target Cut to GBX 615 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Conduit (LON:CRE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 640 ($8.70) to GBX 615 ($8.36) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CRE. Shore Capital reiterated an under review rating on shares of Conduit in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.94) target price on shares of Conduit in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.43) target price on shares of Conduit in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Conduit alerts:

Shares of CRE stock opened at GBX 396.50 ($5.39) on Friday. Conduit has a 12-month low of GBX 385.13 ($5.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 568 ($7.72). The stock has a market cap of £655.05 million and a P/E ratio of -46.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 433.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Conduit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -317.07%.

About Conduit (Get Rating)

Conduit Holdings Limited focuses on underwriting various reinsurance products. It intends to underwrite reinsurance policies in property excess of loss, short and long tail specialty excess of loss, short tail quota share, casualty excess of loss, and casualty quota share classes. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conduit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.