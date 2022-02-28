comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Stock Position Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) by 186.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,430 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.41% of comScore worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in comScore during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,685,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in comScore by 26.2% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 22,099 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in comScore by 144.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in comScore by 19.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 155,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 24,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in comScore by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,748,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,520,000 after acquiring an additional 17,712 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get comScore alerts:

SCOR stock opened at $2.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $212.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.13. comScore, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of comScore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.

comScore Profile (Get Rating)

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.