Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSE:CCU opened at $16.59 on Thursday. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $21.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 22,128.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 4th quarter worth $194,000.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

