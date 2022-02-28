Comerica Bank Increases Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,003 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 17,956 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of Watsco worth $11,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 9.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,081,000 after buying an additional 76,258 shares during the period. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.9% in the third quarter. Markel Corp now owns 414,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 105.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 348,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,290,000 after purchasing an additional 179,095 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.7% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 200,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Watsco alerts:

Shares of WSO stock opened at $267.52 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.23. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $233.13 and a 12-month high of $318.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSO. StockNews.com lowered Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp upgraded Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.86.

Watsco Profile (Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.