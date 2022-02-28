Comerica Bank Has $9.92 Million Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Comerica Bank grew its position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.28% of Rogers worth $9,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Rogers by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 11,974 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 8.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 981,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,971,000 after purchasing an additional 77,810 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Rogers by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 886,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,398,000 after purchasing an additional 12,851 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Rogers by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,138,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 12.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rogers alerts:

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $273.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.81. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $172.21 and a twelve month high of $274.17.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $230.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.30 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROG shares. B. Riley lowered shares of Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. CJS Securities cut shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rogers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.75.

About Rogers (Get Rating)

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.